Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 169396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.12.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

