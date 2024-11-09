Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.40 on Thursday, hitting $4,943.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,525. Booking has a one year low of $2,998.52 and a one year high of $5,060.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,931.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

