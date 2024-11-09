Borr Drilling Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $3.96 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

