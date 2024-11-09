Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ICSH stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.