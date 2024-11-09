Bray Capital Advisors Sells 8,429 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

