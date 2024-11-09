BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. 1,171,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,925,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,049,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 241,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 119,346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BRF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

