Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BRDG traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 381,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -472.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRDG

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.