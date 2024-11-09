Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $82,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.12, for a total value of $5,581,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,296.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total value of $3,263,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,611,804.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.12, for a total value of $5,581,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,296.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,125. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $551.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.63. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.26 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

