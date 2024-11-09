Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Shares of BR stock opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $175.21 and a 12-month high of $226.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,838.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,898 shares of company stock valued at $33,293,234 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

