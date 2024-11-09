Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.93 and traded as high as C$36.50. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$36.28, with a volume of 478,928 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.98. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -219.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.06 per share, with a total value of C$67,498.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

