Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.