BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

UPWK stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Upwork has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,965.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,965.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Upwork by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,320,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after acquiring an additional 822,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Upwork by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 389,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 71.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 679,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 132.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 549,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

