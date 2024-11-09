BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock traded up $23.02 on Friday, hitting $268.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,076. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet has a 12-month low of $151.56 and a 12-month high of $275.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 113.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,180 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

