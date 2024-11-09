C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 933,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,121. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

