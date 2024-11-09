Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EVE’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get EVE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVE

EVE Price Performance

EVE stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVE by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.