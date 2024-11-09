Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 238.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $119.82.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

