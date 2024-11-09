Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,548,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

