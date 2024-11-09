Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 5,439 Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 43.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after buying an additional 4,525,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,248 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,300,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,597 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,074,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 47.0% in the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,409,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 2.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
