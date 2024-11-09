Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 1,023 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $796,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

