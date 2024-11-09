Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $95,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $192.13 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

