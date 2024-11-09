Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 24.7 %

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.93. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.65% and a negative net margin of 6,143.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 663,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 34.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.