Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Announces Earnings Results

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 3.6 %

CRBU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 2,467,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,875. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

