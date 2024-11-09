Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.800-15.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.5 billion-$320.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 billion. Cencora also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.80-15.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $248.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora has a twelve month low of $191.11 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.84.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.