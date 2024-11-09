Chatham Co. (OTC:CHTM) Announces Dividend of $47.50

Chatham Co. (OTC:CHTM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 47.50 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Chatham Stock Performance

CHTM stock remained flat at $1,800.00 during midday trading on Friday. Chatham has a 52 week low of $1,700.00 and a 52 week high of $1,974.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,800.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,800.00.

Get Chatham alerts:

Chatham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chatham Corporation manufactures printing machinery and equipment. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.