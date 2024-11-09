Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $46.55. 1,345,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,992. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,052.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

