Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Given New $202.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.89.

LNG opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

