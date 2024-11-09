CIBC Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$4.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.14. 46,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.21. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$6.31. The company has a market cap of C$112.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of C$130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.42 million. Equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.1012935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.11%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

