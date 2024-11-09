Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.57. 7,631,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clarivate has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.60.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clarivate news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,251.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 916,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,081. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,646 shares of company stock worth $1,379,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.