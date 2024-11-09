CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

CMS opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,854.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

