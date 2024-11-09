Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 11.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 17,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

