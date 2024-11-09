Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Announces Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 20.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 258,198 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.0% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 130,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.