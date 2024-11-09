Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Announces Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $8.91.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
