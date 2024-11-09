Comparing Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) & Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sprout Social has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -19.60% -44.38% -16.53% Alkami Technology -14.55% -11.31% -9.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $333.64 million 4.57 -$66.43 million ($1.31) -20.39 Alkami Technology $264.83 million 14.37 -$62.91 million ($0.47) -80.57

This table compares Sprout Social and Alkami Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alkami Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprout Social. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprout Social, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sprout Social and Alkami Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 1 6 7 0 2.43 Alkami Technology 0 3 7 0 2.70

Sprout Social currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.71%. Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $37.44, suggesting a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Sprout Social’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Sprout Social on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

