Comparing Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and Grocery Outlet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 2.65 Grocery Outlet $3.97 billion 0.44 $79.44 million $0.51 34.90

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eurocash and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grocery Outlet 1 8 2 1 2.25

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Eurocash.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 1.20% 5.25% 2.11%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Eurocash on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

