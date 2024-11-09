Comparing N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) & Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutrien and N2OFF”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $29.06 billion 0.82 $1.26 billion $1.49 32.43 N2OFF $260,000.00 3.74 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than N2OFF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nutrien and N2OFF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 3 6 10 0 2.37 N2OFF 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nutrien presently has a consensus target price of $60.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nutrien is more favorable than N2OFF.

Risk and Volatility

Nutrien has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 2.79% 6.99% 3.30% N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04%

Summary

Nutrien beats N2OFF on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, environmentally smart nitrogen, nitrogen solutions, nitrates, and sulfates. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

