Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of SLR Investment worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1,683.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $786,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

SLR Investment Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.