Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,129 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 202.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

