Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

