Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

