Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBMP. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBMP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

