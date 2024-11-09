Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of BAM opened at $56.39 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.12% and a net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

