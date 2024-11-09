Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 11,006 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Hagerty worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,281,195 shares in the company, valued at $59,571,879.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,281,195 shares in the company, valued at $59,571,879.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $74,868.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,267,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,417,706.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,208 shares of company stock worth $1,305,149. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

