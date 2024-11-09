Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $10.48 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 493,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

