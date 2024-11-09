Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,709,000 after buying an additional 37,453 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 168,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.73. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

