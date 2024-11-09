Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $396,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

