Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

GJAN stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

