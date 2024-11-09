Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:KJUN)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:KJUN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KJUN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KJUN opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51.

