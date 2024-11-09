Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. Coty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.540 EPS.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 6,729,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,155. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

