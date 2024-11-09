Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.