Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE:CS remained flat at $0.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36.
About Credit Suisse Group
