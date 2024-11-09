Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.07 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.140 EPS.
Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 1,046,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.64.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $315.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCRN
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Country Healthcare
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.