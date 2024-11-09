Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.07 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 1,046,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $315.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

